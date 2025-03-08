It is a not uncommon sight in Mallorca - a beach covered by thousands of jellyfish that have been carried by the wind and a turbulent sea. On Friday it was the turn of Cala Millor, where the beach was full of 'velella velella' jellyfish.
Cala Millor beach invasion by 'little sail' jellyfish
Last year it was Cala Mandia beach
