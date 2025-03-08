Caló des Moro in Santanyi has become synonymous with the debate about tourist overcrowding in Mallorca. A favourite for influencer blogs and Instagrammer posts, it was where one of last summer's Mallorca Platja Tour protests was staged.

At the time of that protest, Santanyi's mayor, Maria Pons, pleaded for Caló des Moro to be given a break. Publicity of whatever kind, protest or praise on social media, merely brought the cove ever more attention. The town hall vowed to undertake a study in order to address overcrowding. So extreme has this been that there have been lengthy queues to gain access to the beach.

The University of the Balearic Islands has now been commissioned to carry out this study. It will be over the coming summer and involve sensors to count visitor numbers, observation by drones to study mobility and density patterns, and analysis of environmental data to identify possible ecological impacts. Mathematical models will then determine the optimal number of people without compromising the area's conservation.

The town hall says the objective of the study is to guarantee the coexistence between the conservation of natural spaces and responsible enjoyment by residents and visitors. In this regard, deputy mayor Joan Gaspar Aguiló explains that the study will be over an extended period this summer in order to obtain representative data at different times during the high season.

"The university's methodology will allow us to have a solid scientific basis for making future management decisions. The use of advanced technology, such as automated counting and aerial image detection, will help us to obtain very precise results."