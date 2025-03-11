The beaches of Cala Pi and Cala Blava, located in the Mallorcan municipality of Llucmajor, have been awarded the prestigious 'Bandera Ecoplayas' in recognition of their quality and environmental management. This accolade was presented as part of the XXII International Congress and Exhibition of Beaches 2025, held in Castellón.

During the congress, which was attended by Llucmajor's Councillor for the Environment, Pilar Seguí, key topics were discussed, including climate change and the increasing occurrence of extreme weather events on beaches. The event also addressed tools for improving traceability and enhancing lifeguard services, alongside promoting accessibility and safety for visitors.

At the conference, the beaches of Cala Pi and Cala Blava were highlighted for their environmental and aesthetic qualities, earning them this distinguished award. The Llucmajor Council issued a statement on Tuesday explaining the significance of this achievement. The Mayor of Llucmajor, Xisca Lascolas, expressed her pride in receiving the award, emphasising that it reflects the municipality's dedication to maintaining its beaches in prime condition while promoting sustainability and environmental conservation.

The council further stressed that receiving this distinction is a valuable asset for the municipality, helping to establish it as a destination known for its commitment to sustainability and quality. This recognition not only enhances Llucmajor's reputation but also reinforces its ongoing efforts to manage and protect its coastline efficiently.

With this award, Llucmajor reaffirms its responsibility to uphold environmental standards, ensuring that its coastal treasures remain well-preserved for both residents and visitors alike. The achievement underscores the municipality's dedication to blending tourism with ecological responsibility, creating a balance that benefits the environment and the local community.