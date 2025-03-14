New Alcudia beach bars will open on April the first

At Thursday's council meeting, Alcudia's mayor, Fina Linares, announced that the new balneario beach bars will be open from April the first, marking an earlier than usual start to the provision of beach services; these have normally been from the first of May.

The town hall has been keen that the beach bars should open as soon as possible. The tender for their operation was given urgent approval. Over the next fortnight, the contracts will be signed and the keys handed over.

This follows a summer when there were no beach bars, the old wooden balnearios having been demolished early last year in readiness for the construction of their concrete replacements.

It is a project that has aroused controversy for various reasons. The environmentalists GOB filed objections regarding Costas Authority stipulations, local businesses and residents threatened legal action against the location of certain bars, while there was also an outcry over the siting of Balneario 2 and the need to fell pine trees.

Work on this bar was halted. The town hall has requested an extension to the deadline to complete all works that was originally set by the state Costas. The matter is now with the regional government's coasts department, the deadline having expired at the end of November last year.

There should be six bars. At present there are five, this partly explaining why town hall revenue from ten-year concessions to operate the balnearios is lower than the 20 million euros initially anticipated. It is put at 15.7 million, the target values first set by the town hall having not been met by bidders.