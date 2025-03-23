The season for Pollensa's beaches - What could possibly go wrong?

The season is coming, and so a town hall's thoughts naturally turn to the beaches. Following a year of balneario beach bar absence, Alcudia is trusting that the new bars will open on the first of April. There are five rather than the former six, as work on number two had to be halted after objections to the felling of pine trees.

Why no one appeared to contemplate these objections and so look for an alternative site is something of a mystery. An alternative there has to be, the town hall hoping that the government's coasts department gives the go-ahead for an extension to the deadline for having completed all the work - which was November 30, 2024. It has been hoping this for a while. These things do have a habit of taking their time.

In Pollensa, tradition has it that there should typically be a beach problem of one sort or another. With any luck, 2025 shouldn't witness anything on the scale of last year's sunloungers' fiasco; with the exception of Formentor, there weren't any until the start of July.

However, the opposition Tots per Pollença have drawn attention to the lifeguards' service, or the lack thereof. In 2024, the lifeguards were the only beach service that was operational from the start of the season. Given the current situation with the new tender, the opposite to last year may apply - sunloungers and showers, yes; lifeguards, no.

According to Tots, the tender process hasn't even begun. "This is an unsustainable situation and shows an alarming lack of foresight on the part of the town hall."