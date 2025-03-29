Arenal beach wall: Gone ... for now

There are said to be advantages from not having a wall

Playa de Palma, Mallorca without the beach wall

The beach wall has gone ... for now. | Alejandro Sepúlveda

Andrew EdePalma29/03/2025 10:00
TW
0

Part of the beach wall in Playa de Palma has been removed because the town hall is undertaking work to renovate drainage and lighting. It will be replaced once the work has finished. However, the disappearance of the wall has sparked discussion as to whether this should be permanent.

The vice-president of the Arenal Residents Association, Alain Carbonell, is one of those in favour of the wall separating the promenade and beach being removed. "The wall was put in place to contain the sand and prevent it from spilling onto the road, but we need to start the renaturalisation process of Playa de Palma now." There are no "visual barriers", he says, adding that there is another benefit. The wall is where tourists traditionally sit and drink alcohol, "a major problem in the area".

Related news
The security meeting.

Massive security crackdown in Playa de Palma

More related news

Carbonell is of the view that the environment is the key to changing the tourism model of Playa de Palma. Sorting out the front line should be one aspect in returning the beach to the pristine state that was lost decades ago.

But not everyone agrees with him. From an environmental perspective, it's a serious mistake because sand is uncontained. As to the drinking, the part of the wall that has been taken away is between balnearios 10 and 13, when it is the area between balnearios 4 and 6 where the problems with drinking exist.

Nevertheless, Carbonell believes there should be a complete redesign of the beachfront, and the Palma Beach Association of businesses also wants to see a form of remodelling. Ultimately, he argues, there will have to be further work in the same area.

Also in Holiday

Don Juan Hotel in Cala Millor, Mallorca, which is being totally renovated

Reaching for higher stars: The modernisation of Mallorca's hotels

Thousands of people enjoy a sunny day with a wide variety of activities

Mallorca events: What's On Friday, 28 March to Thursday, 3 April

Soller's Orange fair will take place the first weekend in April

Savour the season: Soller’s Orange Fair returns!

Sarah and her beloved dogs

A booze free 2024

Most viewed
Most Commented