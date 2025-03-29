Arenal beach wall: Gone ... for now

Part of the beach wall in Playa de Palma has been removed because the town hall is undertaking work to renovate drainage and lighting. It will be replaced once the work has finished. However, the disappearance of the wall has sparked discussion as to whether this should be permanent.

The vice-president of the Arenal Residents Association, Alain Carbonell, is one of those in favour of the wall separating the promenade and beach being removed. "The wall was put in place to contain the sand and prevent it from spilling onto the road, but we need to start the renaturalisation process of Playa de Palma now." There are no "visual barriers", he says, adding that there is another benefit. The wall is where tourists traditionally sit and drink alcohol, "a major problem in the area".

Carbonell is of the view that the environment is the key to changing the tourism model of Playa de Palma. Sorting out the front line should be one aspect in returning the beach to the pristine state that was lost decades ago.

But not everyone agrees with him. From an environmental perspective, it's a serious mistake because sand is uncontained. As to the drinking, the part of the wall that has been taken away is between balnearios 10 and 13, when it is the area between balnearios 4 and 6 where the problems with drinking exist.

Nevertheless, Carbonell believes there should be a complete redesign of the beachfront, and the Palma Beach Association of businesses also wants to see a form of remodelling. Ultimately, he argues, there will have to be further work in the same area.