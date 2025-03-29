Mallorca beach again covered by thousands of 'little sails'
A common occurrence in spring
On Saturday, the Repic beach in Puerto Soller was covered by thousands upon thousands of 'velella velella', a jellyfish-like hydrozoa species known in English, among other names, as 'little sail'. This is because of a sail-shaped membrane that is caught by the wind and propels them across the sea. But under certain wind conditions and because they exist in such vast colonies, they can be washed up in their thousands.
