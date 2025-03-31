Jellyfish alert on Spanish beaches.

Spain’s beaches are now facing an unexpected and increasingly dangerous issue: jellyfish. Rising temperatures and environmental disruptions have led to a surge in the jellyfish populations, prompting swimming bans and medical emergencies along the Spanish coastline.

Last summer, an estimated 7,000 swimmers sought medical treatment for jellyfish stings along Spain’s popular beaches, a 40 percent increase from the previous year. While many stings involved relatively harmless species, there were concerning reports of more dangerous jellyfish, notably the Portuguese Man o’ War (Physalia). These creatures, which are not technically jellyfish but rather colonial organisms, can inflict severe stings, particularly harmful to individuals with weakened immune systems.

In response, authorities were forced to close two beaches in Tarragona, Catalonia, in July (2024) after these dangerous creatures appeared in alarming numbers.

The sharp rise in jellyfish populations can largely be attributed to climate change. Researchers from the Institute of Marine Sciences in Barcelona highlight the role of warming sea temperatures in facilitating the rapid reproduction of jellyfish. These conditions allow jellyfish to thrive, particularly in coastal areas that attract large numbers of swimmers.

In addition to warming waters, intensive fishing practices and the rapid urbanization of Spain’s coastlines have further contributed to the growing jellyfish problem. Coastal developments, such as resorts and hotels, disrupt marine ecosystems and decrease the number of natural predators, such as certain fish species, which would typically keep jellyfish populations in check.