Balearics jellyfish invasion spreads

Over the past week, jellyfish have invaded a number of popular beaches in Mallorca, but it appears that jellyfish are swarming the coast across the Balearics. After the appearance of several specimens of Portuguese man-of-war on some beaches in Formentera as well as in coves in the west of Ibiza, another type of jellyfish, the sailing jellyfish, has invaded some beaches and coastal areas of the Bay of Sant Antoni.

Hundreds of sail jellyfish, scientifically known as Velella velella, blanketed the beach of s’Arenal and other rocky areas of the bay on Sunday after strong gusts of wind and waves on Saturday. According to National Geographic, these hydrozoans (organisms that share some characteristics with jellyfish but belong to a different group) are part of the pleuston community, which means that they live at the interface of water and air. This implies that the Velella velella is particularly vulnerable to changes in wind and currents, which often results in their mass stranding on beaches. These hydrozoans are known for their invasive nature in areas rich in algae.

Despite their appearance and their sting, the velella are completely harmless to humans. However, it is recommended to avoid direct contact if you have open wounds, as this could cause a mild allergic reaction. These hydrozoans are known for their invasive nature in areas rich in algae, where they can feed on the plankton available.

However, the stinging, venom-filled nematocysts in the tentacles of the Portuguese man o’ war can paralyze small fish and other prey. Detached tentacles and dead specimens (including those that wash up on shore) can sting just as painfully as those of the live organism in the water and may remain potent for hours or even days after the death of the organism or the detachment of the tentacle.

Stings usually cause severe pain to humans, lasting one to three hours. Red, whip-like welts appear on the skin that last two or three days after the sting. In some cases, the venom may travel to the lymph nodes and may cause symptoms that mimic an allergic reaction, including swelling of the larynx, airway blockage, cardiac distress and shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include fever, circulatory shock and in extreme cases, even death, although this is extremely rare.

Medical attention for those exposed to large numbers of tentacles may become necessary to relieve pain or open airways if the pain becomes excruciating or lasts for more than three hours, or if breathing becomes difficult. Instances in which the stings completely surround the trunk of a young child are among those that may be fatal.