Mallorca's beach bars having problems recruiting staff

Balneario, chiringuito. They are the same thing - a beach bar - but with their distinct origins. The balneario (spa) dates back to the early years of the last century and to buildings by the sea that were for health and leisure purposes. The chiringuito was more improvised and typically involved a reed thatch, the first said to have been in Sitges in the 1940s. The word is Cuban.

Whatever the term, the beach bars of Mallorca are currently faced with a recruitment problem. The association for the beach bars says they are struggling to find workers for Easter, a problem made that much more pressing by the good prospects for tourism over Easter.

The possible staff shortages don't end at Easter, the beach bars being faced by precisely the same issues as the rest of the hospitality industry in Mallorca. These are familiar enough, e.g. difficulties in attracting staff from outside the island and the high cost and limited availability of accommodation.

On top of this, explains association president Onofre Fornés, there are the slow administrative procedures for concessions and licences. Town halls issue these, but town halls have themselves to wait for authorisations from the Balearic Government's coasts directorate. These delays usually occur when town halls have to apply for renewals.

Even so, Fornés is anticipating a good summer and says beach bars "continue to be a key driver of employment and added value in Mallorca's tourist resorts". "Beach bars and beach services enrich the tourist experience and play a fundamental role in promoting quality tourism on the island." But he is asking for improved coordination by the relevant authorities to help consolidate beach bars "as an essential part of the Balearic tourism model of the future".