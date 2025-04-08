Calvia brings forward the start of the beach season

Calvia Town Hall has fulfilled its commitment to bring forward the start of the 2025 beach season, reaffirming its status as a leader in sustainable, accessible, and high-quality tourism. The municipality has introduced notable enhancements to beach services, reflecting its dedication to creating a safer and more inclusive coastline for both residents and visitors. The main beaches—Santa Ponsa, Torà, Palmira, and the three Palmanova beaches—opened on 15 March and will remain operational until 30 November.

A key highlight this season is the expansion of accessibility features. The Town Hall has significantly increased equipment for individuals with reduced mobility, including amphibious chairs (from 10 to 19), walkers (from 7 to 14), and amphibious crutches. In addition, new shaded zones with awnings and umbrellas have been introduced. These accessible areas are now available at numerous beaches such as Oratori, Es Carregador, Palmanova, Magaluf, Santa Ponsa, and the newly added Portals Nous and Cala Vinyes.

Calvia’s beaches continue to stand out for their quality. In the most recent evaluations by the Spanish Institute for Tourism Quality (ICTE), the municipality received 15 'Q for Quality' flags, the highest number in the Balearic Islands and the third-highest in Spain. These certifications are awarded following rigorous independent audits that assess standards in sustainability, safety, and service excellence.

The beach safety system includes a reactive lifeguard service, consisting of trained auxiliary staff who can provide support during and outside official surveillance hours. While not dedicated lifeguards, these team members are capable of administering first aid when necessary, particularly when emergencies arise outside normal hours of operation, ensuring continuous care until emergency responders arrive.

In terms of maintenance and environmental responsibility, concession-holders are in charge of cleaning the sand, showers, public toilets, and urban furnishings, following strict hygiene protocols. Waste separation systems remain in place to ensure clean, eco-friendly beaches. Additionally, awarded companies are responsible for installing and maintaining swimming zone buoys and overseeing water sports services such as paddleboarding, pedal boats, and parasailing. Many of these companies are certified in environmental management, occupational safety, universal accessibility, and sustainable catering practices, underlining Calvia’s holistic approach to quality tourism.