The monitoring of Es Trenc beach

Beach overcrowding is one of the issues to have arisen from all the concerns expressed about overtourism in Mallorca. It is an issue of particular relevance to so-called rustic beaches, i.e. those beaches not in an urban environment.

Es Trenc in Campos is a case in point. It is one of the island's most popular beaches and forms part of the Es Trenc-Salobrar de Campos Nature Park, a protected area.

In 2024 there was a pilot test for monitoring the number of beachgoers. From the end of May, this monitoring will be fully implemented, which is when the Balearic Government also intends presenting information related to the pilot scheme. This will indicate the effectiveness of different methods used and the capacity data recorded at the beach.

The number of wifi sensors is to be increased from five to eight, there having been parts of the beach where there wasn't adequate coverage. There are to be sensors on the lifeguard towers. Phone data will provide real-time information for numbers of people, and sensors will also be placed at the three main access points to get a clear picture of numbers going onto the beach and leaving it at given times.

This monitoring will ultimately determine the carrying capacity and human pressure for the beach itself and for the protected natural area. Appropriate action will then be taken. What this may be remains to be seen.