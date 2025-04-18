Vaping and smoking ban on beaches in the Balearics

The beaches of Muro near Alcudia in north east Mallorca and Port de Sant Miquel (Sant Joan de Labritja Ibiza) have joined the smoke-free campaign to prevent smoking, which now has 50 ‘Smoke-free beaches, healthy beaches’ in the Balearics. There are now 50 beaches that form part of the Balearic network of smoke-free beaches.

The aim is to prevent smoking in the marked areas, promote healthy habits and raise awareness among the population about the importance of not leaving waste in natural areas. The Regional Ministry has stressed that tobacco consumption is currently one of the main causes of avoidable illness and death worldwide.

According to recent data from the survey on drug use in the Balearics, 34.5 percent of students aged 14 to 18 say they have smoked tobacco at some time in their lives; 6.9 percent have smoked daily in the last month. For this reason, the councillor has valued every step “to raise awareness among young people about the dangers of tobacco, to work on prevention and to promote healthy lifestyles is ground gained”.

The campaign also focuses on tobacco waste, which contains more than 7,000 toxic chemical substances that poison the environment. In addition to traditional smoking, a recent rule change has seen vaping banned in several locations. Ten beaches in Barcelona and 28 in the Balearic Islands have banned the use of vapes.

Elsewhere in Spain, 53 beaches in Andalucia, 61 beaches on the Canary Islands and 18 beaches in the Costa del Sol have all been declared smoke-free. In Costa Blanca, one in four beaches has banned smoking.