Mallorca beach named among the top ten in Europe

The World’s 50 Best Beaches has today published its annual report and in the top ten is a Mallorcan beach and also making the top 50 is Ses Illetas in Formentera. The beach in Mallorca, which is ranked number 9, is Es Caló des Moro, the scene of one of the anti-mass tourism protest last summer.

Described by the organisation as a true "hidden gem," Es Caló des Moro is praised for its small stretch of sand and crystal-clear waters. Spanning just 40 metres, this beach has become one of the most sought-after virgin beaches by tourists visiting the island, offering a secluded and pristine environment.

One of the beach's notable advantages is its tranquility. Unlike many other popular beaches, Es Caló des Moro lacks installations such as sun loungers, parasols, or beach bars, ensuring a peaceful experience for its visitors. This absence of commercial distractions contributes to the beach's serene atmosphere, making it an ideal spot for relaxation. Topping the list is Cala Goloritze in Italy followed by Fteri Beach in Greece.

In a statement, The World’s 50 Best Beaches explained: "The idea for The World's 50 Best Beaches was sparked by our genuine passion for the beach. As avid beach enthusiasts and travellers ourselves, we've had the privilege of experiencing countless beaches across the globe. Yet, amidst the vast array of stunning shorelines, we realized that discovering and experiencing truly exceptional beaches is far more difficult than it seems.

"Driven by our desire to share our love for the beach and to provide a valuable resource for beach lovers worldwide, we embarked on a mission to curate a comprehensive and inspiring list of the world's best beaches. Drawing upon our own experiences and insights, as well as the collective expertise of countless travel professionals, we wanted to create a definitive, authoritative list that would inspire and inform beachgoers around the globe. One more researched and in-depth than the many other beaches lists available online.

"As beach lovers ourselves, we understand the amazing impact that a truly exceptional beach can have on one's mood and sense of well-being. It is our hope that through The World's 50 Best Beaches, we can inspire others to embark on their own beach adventures, to explore the wonders of nature, and to experience the joy that can be found along the world's most stunning shorelines."