Alcudia beach bars have drainage problems and the beach path has a new colour

The new balneario beach bars in Alcudia are now all operating, there having been delays to the anticipated Easter opening as they weren't fully kitted out. The keys were only handed over to the concession holders by the town hall in late March; April 1 was at one point meant to have been the opening date.

Operators of the five balnearios have since encountered issues with drainage and sewage. This was raised at last week's council meeting by former mayor Domingo Bonnin, who also used to be the councillor with responsibility for the management of the beaches.

Rafel Ferrer, the current councillor for public works, explains that a sewage pipe for Balneario 1 needs repairing because it was damaged by a truck. The bar has to close temporarily because of the work, Ferrer adding that the operator will not be affected as the closure allows for improvements the operator had planned.

As to other balnearios, "only minor issues have been detected, which will be fixed over the coming days". "Under no circumstances will they affect the general operation of beach services."

However, the Balneario 3 concessionaire has had problems with drainage and flooding caused by recent rain. These are attributed to the slope to the bar. Access paths to the beach were renovated at the same time as the new balnearios were being built.

The beach path was previously blue. Photo: Ajuntament d'Alcudia.

Meanwhile, the beach path has been given a makeover. It has been repainted with a sandy colour, which the town hall says will provide "a more integrated image". It was previously blue, the original stone path having been ripped up some years ago because it was deemed to have become unsafe.