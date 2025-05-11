Alcudia beach bars have drainage problems and the beach path has a new colour

The balnearios opened later than originally planned

One of the new balneario beach bars in Alcudia, Mallorca

One of the new balnearios. | Lola Olmo

Andrew EdeAlcudia11/05/2025 12:46
TW
0

The new balneario beach bars in Alcudia are now all operating, there having been delays to the anticipated Easter opening as they weren't fully kitted out. The keys were only handed over to the concession holders by the town hall in late March; April 1 was at one point meant to have been the opening date.

Operators of the five balnearios have since encountered issues with drainage and sewage. This was raised at last week's council meeting by former mayor Domingo Bonnin, who also used to be the councillor with responsibility for the management of the beaches.

Rafel Ferrer, the current councillor for public works, explains that a sewage pipe for Balneario 1 needs repairing because it was damaged by a truck. The bar has to close temporarily because of the work, Ferrer adding that the operator will not be affected as the closure allows for improvements the operator had planned.

Related news
New beach bar under construction in Alcudia, Mallorca

1.5 million euros town hall annual revenue from new Alcudia beach bars

More related news

As to other balnearios, "only minor issues have been detected, which will be fixed over the coming days". "Under no circumstances will they affect the general operation of beach services."

However, the Balneario 3 concessionaire has had problems with drainage and flooding caused by recent rain. These are attributed to the slope to the bar. Access paths to the beach were renovated at the same time as the new balnearios were being built.

Alcudia beach, Mallorca
The beach path was previously blue. Photo: Ajuntament d'Alcudia.

Meanwhile, the beach path has been given a makeover. It has been repainted with a sandy colour, which the town hall says will provide "a more integrated image". It was previously blue, the original stone path having been ripped up some years ago because it was deemed to have become unsafe.

Also in Holiday

Melia group: big rise in profits.

Mallorca hotel giant announces big jump in profits

Iberia and Air Europa planes

Foreigners benefiting illegally from Balearic residents' travel discount

Tourists in Palma, Mallorca

US 2025 bookings for Spain are down, but not for the Balearics

Most viewed
Most Commented