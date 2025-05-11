Magaluf's new dunes and 'oases' of palm trees

The first phase of the remodelling of Magaluf's promenade includes work on the beach to create low-impact dunes. There are forty-eight palm trees along with drought-resistant flora as well as a system to reduce the use of mains water.

All the work has a four million euro grant from EU Next Generation funds plus one million euros of tourist tax revenue. The first phase is due to be inaugurated by Calvia Town Hall on June 22.

Municipal architect Pep Lluis Mosterio explains that the work entails a series of environmental measures, one of which involves the collection of rainwater. This goes to a treatment plant and will provide irrigation and supply beach showers. In addition, there are footbaths to be fed by seawater. The palm trees have been grouped to form 'small oases'.

The dunes, including their vegetation, are no taller than eighty centimetres. This is to prevent visual impact, and they are separated by reed and other grasses. The town hall says there were originally going to be five dunes areas. There are now two, and they are in parts of the beach that haven't typically been used by beachgoers.

It is the dunes more than anything else which have invited comment. Businesses, for example, aren't convinced by the reassurances regarding the visual impact; they are worried about views from terraces being spoiled. Doubts have meanwhile been expressed as to whether these dunes will be able to withstand the impact of storms.