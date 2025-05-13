Mallorca beach ranked in world’s top ten

The Playa de Muro has done it again, it has made the top ten of one of the most respected travel lists as one of the top beach beaches in the world to visit this year. Whether you’re looking to laze on soft sands or dive into new adventures, this year’s winning beaches promise a dreamy escape. The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel.

It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone. Top of the list in pole position is Elafonissi Beach but the Playa de Muro comes in at number eight and it is the only beach in Spain to have made the top ten.

Tripadvisor describes the beach as “Fringed by pine trees, Playa de Muro is a family-friendly spot with long stretches of golden sand and turquoise blue waters. You could easily spend an entire day here: Stroll, sunbathe, snorkel, paddleboard, or swim in the warm sea. There are restrooms, showers, and lifeguards on duty, and parking’s free or you can take public transportation.”

The Balearic beach is about seven kilometres long and divided into four sections. Playa de Muro is a long, sandy beach seven kilometres long located between the municipalities of Alcudia and Can Picafort. It is about 50 kilometres from Palma, next to Puerto Alcudia and very close to the Sierra de Tramuntana mountains, another incentive to discover it.

"Those staying near Muro Beach will have direct access to the entire north of Mallorca, with its spectacular coves, mountainous areas and charming villages. It is undoubtedly one of the most special places on the island, ideal for relaxing and connecting with nature. Families enjoy a variety of water sports and boat trips and walks through the nature reserve.

The top ten beaches in the world are:

1. Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece

2. Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand

3. Eagle Beach, Palm - Aruba

4. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida

5. Praia da Falésia, Olhos de Agua, Portugal

6. Playa Varadero, Varadero, Cuba

7. Bavaro Beach, Bavaro, Dominican Republic

8. Playa de Muro Beach Mallorca, Spain

9. Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia

10. Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia, Greece