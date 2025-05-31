Heading to the beach in Mallorca or Spain this weekend? This is what you should know because it could cost you dearly

Spain's leading property portal, Idealista, (www.idealista.com) has compiled a list of what you can't do on Spanish beaches. Many areas of Spain and Mallorca have their own by-laws but the main laws are the same throughout the country. Although many of the by-laws are not strictly enforced in Mallorca you could be fined for wearing swimming clothes away from the beach.

Pets on the beach : Prohibited on most beaches (except guide dogs), with fines up to €3,000 . In Mallorca there are some beaches which do allow dogs.

: Prohibited on most beaches (except guide dogs), with fines up to . In Mallorca there are some beaches which do allow dogs. Beach parties and loud music : Strictly regulated. Fines can reach €22 per square yard for unauthorised gatherings and €750 for playing music too loudly.

: Strictly regulated. Fines can reach for unauthorised gatherings and for playing music too loudly. Illegal street vending : Selling goods without a permit can cost up to €1,500 . Street vendors are common in Mallorca despite police crackdowns.

: Selling goods without a permit can cost up to . Street vendors are common in Mallorca despite police crackdowns. Tents & shelters without authorisation : Some municipalities, like Valencia, impose fines between 1,501 and 3,000 euros.

: Some municipalities, like Valencia, impose fines between Using soap or shampoo at beach showers : Banned nationwide, punishable by a €750 fine.

: Banned nationwide, punishable by a fine. Urinating in the sea : Surprisingly, this can lead to fines of €700 in places like Vigo.

: Surprisingly, this can lead to fines of in places like Vigo. Sleeping overnight on the beach : Fines range from €40 to €1,500 , especially in Valencia.

: Fines range from , especially in Valencia. Reserving beach spots with towels or umbrellas : Can cost up to €750 in Benidorm and €300 in Malaga .

: Can cost up to and . Swimming under a red flag : Very dangerous -and expensive - with fines up to €3,000 .

: Very dangerous -and expensive - with fines up to . Playing paddle tennis : Forbidden in areas like Benidorm and San Javier, Murcia, with fines up to €3,000 .

: Forbidden in areas like Benidorm and San Javier, Murcia, with fines up to . No smoking areas : Many beaches are now smoke-free zones. Fines for smoking where it's banned can reach €450 .

: Many beaches are now smoke-free zones. Fines for smoking where it's banned can reach . Alcohol consumption : Though sometimes overlooked, fines for drinking on the beach or promenade can range from €1,501 to €3,000 .

: Though sometimes overlooked, fines for drinking on the beach or promenade can range from . Littering: Leaving rubbish behind could cost you between €751 and €1,500.