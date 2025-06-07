Biologists preparing to remove manta ray from close to a Mallorca beach
There was a red flag for a time on Friday
The red flag at Illetes beach was lowered on Friday afternoon | Photo: Alejandro Sepúlveda
Calvia07/06/2025 15:37
Biologists from the Palma Aquarium Foundation located the manta ray off the beach in Illetes on Saturday morning and were able to "neutralise" it. They are treating it in the sea and are trying to figure out the best way of removing it from the water and take it to the Aquarium.
