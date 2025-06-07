The manta ray off Illetes beach has died

The manta ray sighted off Illetes beach in Calvia has died.

On Saturday afternoon it was taken from the water to Palma Aquarium, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death as well as to better understand why it ended up so close to the coast, given that it is a species that lives far out at sea.

Debora Morrison, director of the Palma Aquarium Foundation, said the ray had weakened greatly. It was decided to catch it when it was already half dead. "Species like this have been stranding along the Valencian and Catalan coasts for four weeks, and we don't know why. There will be analysis to try to understand what might be happening, but it's a strange phenomenon."

Morrison regretted that the actions of curious bathers would not have not helped. In any similar case, the animal should never be touched, and it is vital to call 112 to report it.

The main hypothesis to explain the presence of manta rays close to the shore is that a disease, bacterial or viral, is affecting the species. "Their orientation is being affected, though we still don't know for sure what's happening to them," says Aniol Esteban, director of the Fundació Marilles.

Several organisations, including the Palma Aquarium Foundation, ​​are analysing the stranded rays in order to get a better understanding. Other than disease, hypotheses include the impact of variations in sea temperature, noise from human activity, or changes in migratory patterns. "Mantas have exceptional sensory perception and are greatly affected by human activities," Esteban adds.