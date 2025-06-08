Police put a stop to private chill-out area on a Mallorca beach

Other beachgoers took exception

Beach 'privatisation' in Mallorca

Crew from the yacht created the area | Photo: Joan Antoni Salas

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter, Ses Salines, 08/06/2025 19:55
On Sunday morning, crew from a large yacht anchored off Es Carbó beach in Ses Salines set up what amounted to a private chill-out area on the beach.

This comprised a large tent and some striking sunloungers. There was music, there were drinks and there was catering. This was for the benefit of those on the yacht, who were described as being of 'Arab' origin. They arrived on the beach with a large entourage.

Other beachgoers took exception to this. Ses Salines Police were called, and when officers turned up, they informed the people from the yacht that a set-up such as theirs wasn't permitted. Proceedings against the perpetrators will be taken.

Some years ago, there was a similar occurrence on the same beach. On that occasion, the 'privatisation' of the beach was said to have been for a Russian oligarch. Private security prevented other beachgoers getting near the occupied area.

The most publicised example of this type of incident was in Cabrera. The occupants of two superyachts took over a beach.

