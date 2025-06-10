Mallorca beach ranked in the world top ten

The Playa de Muro has done it again. Whether you’re looking to laze on soft sands or dive into new adventures, this year’s winning beaches promise a dreamy escape. The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel. It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period. Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone.

And the Playa de Muro has been ranked at number 8. Top spot goes to Elafonissi Beach,Crete, Greece. Banana Beach in Phuket, Thailand came second followed by Eagle Beach in Aruba, Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida, Praia da Falésia, Olhos de Agua, Portugal, Playa Varadero, Cuba, Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic then the only Spanish beach in the top ten, Playa de Muro, Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia was ninth and Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia, Greece closed off the top ten.

According to The Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best: “Fringed by pine trees, Playa de Muro is a family-friendly spot with long stretches of golden sand and turquoise blue waters. You could easily spend an entire day here: Stroll, sunbathe, snorkel, paddleboard, or swim in the warm sea. There are restrooms, showers, and lifeguards on duty, and parking’s free or you can take public transportation.”

This year, Spain maintains its world leadership in blue flag beaches, with a total of 642 flags, of which 32 are in the Balearic Islands, and 20 of these have been awarded to Mallorca. This international recognition endorses the quality of the waters, facilities and services on our coasts.

Fifteen per cent of the world’s beaches with environmental flags are located in Spain, which demonstrates ‘the excellence of its waters, accessibility and safety’, according to the report, which collects data from more than 5,000 points in 52 countries on five continents. In total, Spain will have 749 flags on its coasts this summer: 642 on beaches (four more than in 2024), 101 in marinas and six for sustainable tourist boats.