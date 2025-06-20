Cool off this summer at the only freshwater “beach” in Mallorca

If you are looking for an original and refreshing getaway this summer, there is a cove in Mallorca that combines some unusual features: both fresh and salt water, extremely easy access by public transport and a wide range of services that attract both tourists and local residents. We are talking about a coastal gem located just 6 kilometres from Calas de Mallorca, Cala Murada, ideal for those who want to discover another side of the Balearic coastline.

What makes Cala Murada different?

Cala Murada, 350 metres long and 35 metres wide on average, stands out for its unique configuration. Its fine golden sand is flanked by the torrente d’es Fangar, a freshwater stream that winds its way through the landscape and flows into the sea just before reaching the coast.

Because of this phenomenon, the beach appears to have two different shores: one with salt water and the other with fresh water, separated by just a few metres. This unusual layout has made it a real attraction for those seeking unusual spots on the Spanish coast.

A well-connected paradise

While many of Mallorca’s coves require a private vehicle or long walks, Cala Murada is fully accessible by bus. The TIB bus line 416 connects Manacor with Calas de Mallorca and, from there, a short journey will take you to the beach without any complications. In addition, the well-signposted road and ample free parking make it easy to get there for those who choose other means of transport, including motorhomes, which are uncommon in many coves. This accessibility has encouraged visitors, especially families and groups who prefer not to rely on cars during their holidays.

Furthermore, the cove not only stands out for its unique waters, but also for its facilities. It has showers, toilets, walkways adapted for people with reduced mobility and a lifeguard service during the summer months, ensuring safety and comfort. The surrounding area is dotted with restaurants, some of them almost on the sand, where you can enjoy everything from light breakfasts to full meals featuring local and Mediterranean cuisine. There is also a jetty, services for fishermen and areas where anchoring is permitted and safe, as the depth varies from two to five metres, depending on the distance from the shore.