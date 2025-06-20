Mallorca beach protesters announce their return

Caló des Moro protest last year | Photo: Francisco Ubilla

Andrew EdePalma20/06/2025 19:19
The Mallorca Platja Tour movement has announced that it will soon be calling for a new symbolic occupation of a beach on the island, the first this summer. "Get your towels, umbrellas, and banners ready because we will carry out another symbolic occupation of a beach in Mallorca," it was stated on social media this Friday. There is no indication yet as to which beach this might be.

The movement wants residents of the island to be able to enjoy the beaches in the summer. This is not the case because the beaches are full and the access points are blocked. "What was once a place of peace is becoming a theme park."

There is a specific request to establish beach areas for exclusive or preferential use by residents. This would involve a system to regulate access and mean that there is "clear" voice for residents' decisions that affect the beaches. According to the movement, there are examples of such a system in Italy, so in Mallorca "it would also be possible".

Last summer, Mallorca Platja Tour staged three occupations, the first of which on Sa Rapita beach attracted only some 20 to 30 people. The second, Caló des Moro in Santanyi, produced up to around 300 people. It was brought to an end by the Guardia Civil, who said there wasn't permission for a protest. The third was in Playa de Palma.

Those occupations were certainly partly motivated by a Vox politician having said that Mallorcans could no longer expect to go to beaches in July and August like they had in the past.

