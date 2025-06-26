Mallorca sun bed crisis

It was recently announced that Mallorca will remove nearly 2,000 sun beds from beaches on the island in a bid to make more space for local residents. A total of 1,700 sun loungers will be taken away as protests surrounding overtourism continue in areas of Spain, with Palma council deciding to take action. But one local council appears to have been caught out.

S'Arenal de Llucmajor near Palma will not have parasol and sun lounger services this summer as usual. This has been confirmed by the local council, which cites ‘technical problems’ with the ‘administrative deadlines’ for awarding the concession.

Hoteliers in the area are furious and this morning issued a statement in which they say they are ‘outraged’ at the lack of facilities on the popular beach. They claim that after three weeks of demanding a response from Llucmajor council to find out why the services had not yet been set up, given that it is now the end of June and the season has already started, they have only just been informed that the ‘Llucmajor council did not process the application for authorisation in the public maritime-terrestrial area for seasonal facilities in time’, they stated.

‘It is a real shame that the largest tourist area on the Balearic coast has no facilities during the season. We must not forget that the beach is a public asset, and both residents and visitors enjoy the installation of sun loungers and parasols,’ said the president of the Playa de Palma Hotel Association, Pedro Marín.

They point out that the services should have been operational since May and that this situation is causing daily complaints from their customers due to the lack of services. Llucmajor council explained that although there will be no sun loungers and parasols this summer in Arenal, the start of the toilet and shower service is imminent, ‘which will be available in the next few days’, while pointing out that lifeguard services have been available since May.

But the beaches of Spain could undergo a significant change in their infrastructure with the disappearance of traditional showers. José Palacios Aguilar, president of the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), has announced that this measure is being considered as part of a long-term strategy focused on sustainability and water saving.

In a context where water resources are considered increasingly valuable, Aguilar has emphasised that beach showers, although useful, are not essential. ‘Water is fine this year, but problems may arise in the future,’ he says, reiterating that it is more efficient to shower at home or at a place of accommodation, where water consumption is more regulated.