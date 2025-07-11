Mallorca sewage crisis: Palma beaches reopen after freak storm

The three Palma beaches that were closed to swimming On Thursday after the freak storm and torrential rain have now been reopened, although water test results are still pending. The yellow flag (caution, but no ban on swimming) remains in place at Ciutat Jardí, and is also flying at Can Pere Antoni and Cala Major, which yesterday had red flags, according to information from the City Council.

Likewise, on the stretch of Playa de Palma where swimming was banned on Thursday, this restriction has now been lifted. This means that swimming is now permitted on all stretches of Palma beach.

However, the lifting of these restrictions has been agreed while water quality tests are still pending. Samples will be taken on Friday and the results will not be known until Saturday.

The closure came after heavy rainfall early on Thursday. The Directorate-General for the Environment assured that the beaches were closed in accordance with ‘standard protocol’ due to the arrival of water from the torrents. ‘There is no reason to believe that the water is toxic or faecal, but rather that it comes from the torrents in these specific areas,’ said the City Council.

Can Pere Antoni is the closest sandy beach to central Palma and gives the city’s sun seekers plenty of space for sunbathing and swimming. Playa de Palma is the largest beach of the Palma beaches and is the most commercially developed, it lies at the end of the Palma coastal cycle path and promenade, 8 miles east of Palma city centre, the beach is over 3 miles long.

There are many cafés, bars, restaurants and lots of water sports available. There are toilets and showers and a life guard on duty. Sun loungers and parasols are available to rent. The water is shallow and great for families.