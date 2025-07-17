Mallorca in danger of losing some of the best beaches in Spain due to climate change

The environmental organisation Greenpeace has warned that poor coastal management in the Balearics is ignoring the impacts of climate change and causing many beaches to disappear by the end of the century due to rising sea levels. According to Greenpeace campaign coordinator Elvira Jiménez, ‘the “sun and beach” model has become “lots of sun and little beach” and the authorities are reviving obsolete coastal models that are pushing ecosystems to the limit’.

In the presentation of its annual report “Destruction at all costs”, the organisation highlighted that the urban revival in the Balearics is reminiscent of the worst years of the property bubble, with construction on rural land in Mallorca increasing by 263% since 2015, in addition to the regularisation of illegal housing. The environmental organisation also pointed out in a statement that tourist pressure is also shifting to the sea, as the Balearics continue to lead the national ranking for recreational boat registrations.

The growing demand for boat rentals, even without a licence, is causing the saturation of coves and beaches, with serious impacts on protected marine habitats, and international hotel chains continue to arrive in the region with luxury projects that reflect a tourism model focused on high standards and ignore the real carrying capacity of the territory.

In the latest edition of its report on coastal degradation, Greenpeace has produced a satellite map showing the beaches most threatened by sea level rise, which could range from 40 cm to one metre by the end of the century, meaning the loss of half the surface area of beaches such as Es Trenc, Cala Mondragó, Cala Blanca, Santa Eulalia, Ses Illetes and Los Arenales, among many others. The report also warns of rapid sea warming, as the waters surrounding the mainland and islands are warming 67% faster than the global average.

In the case of the Mediterranean, the rate is up to three times higher, with an active marine heatwave since November 2024, a phenomenon that raises sea levels and seriously alters marine biodiversity, according to Greenpeace. The environmental organisation has stated that ‘it is urgent to address these risks’, as ‘with a moderate reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, 40% of beach retreat worldwide could be avoided’. The main solutions proposed by Greenpeace are urgent climate action, coastal protection, reducing exposure to risk, limiting touristification with community participation, and cross-cutting, local and participatory adaptation.