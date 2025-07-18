British TV star Selina Scott hits out at the state of San Telmo beach

Calls for action

British TV star Selina Scott hits out at the state of San Telmo beach
Filming The Crown on Mallorca
Jason Moore18/07/2025 12:41
TW
2

British television star, Selina Scott, who has owned a home in the Andratx area for many years, emailed the Bulletin this morning to complain about the state of one of the beaches in San Telmo. She also enclosed two photographs which we reproduce here.

"These photos taken today at the once pristine Cala Conills, graphically show just how degraded it has become thanks to selfish boat owners.

"Marine authorities over the years have allowed boats to tie up overnight, chucking human detritus casually overboard. It is fast becoming a no go area for swimming. The damage easily seen with an onshore breeze. How can this be condoned?" she said.

Related news
The super yacht off Andratx.

Longer than a football field, one of the biggest super-yachts ever built and she is anchored in Andratx!

More related news

Selina Scott, apart from a hugely successful television career in Britain and the U.S. was one of the first journalists to interview former Spanish monarch, King Juan Carlos.

San Telmo is one of the most picturesque beach-side areas of the island and was used as a location for the Netflix hit series, The Crown.

It forms part of the municipality of Andratx. Apart from Selina Scortt former Deputy Prime Minister, the late John Prescott, was also a frequent visitor to San Telmo.

Filming The Crown on Mallorca

Photo gallery

Filming The Crown on Mallorca

Filming of the popular Netflix series The Crown has been taking place in the Andratx area. All photos Joan Llado.

Also in Holiday

Complaints of long queues for British arrivals at Palma airport.

Mallorca calls for a solution for Britons stuck in long border control queues at Palma airport

The cost of going on holiday just keeps on going up.

Mallorca holiday costs rocket before Britons even take off for Palma

Palma airport is having a tough time this summer.

Mallorca protest to bring Palma airport to a standstill

The CCOO, UGT and USO trade unions’ members of the Groundforce works committee, have denounced the ‘serious situation’

Now Mallorca ground staff at Palma airport threaten industrial action

Most viewed
Most Commented