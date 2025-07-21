Spain Nofumadores calls for strict penalties against beach smoking in Mallorca

The Nofumadores association has called all coastal local councils to “take firm action” and impose penalties for smoking on beaches by applying the waste law. It is calling for the approval of “clear” municipal by-laws with “exemplary penalties” that not only deter offenders but also “create a genuine culture of respect and public health”.

‘The reality is that inconsiderate people only feel the pinch in their pockets. As with the compulsory use of helmets, seat belts and speeding fines, penalties have great educational power,’ said Raquel Fernández, president of Nofumadores.org. The association points out that Spain has just surpassed 897 smoke-free beaches in 2025, a figure that includes the coasts managed by autonomous communities and municipalities that have adopted the “Smoke-free Beaches” initiative. ‘In a decade, Spain has gone from being one of the first 15 smoke-free beaches to having 30 per cent of its beaches with some kind of recommendation on tobacco consumption or even municipal by-laws prohibiting and penalising its consumption,’ the association points out.

Nofumadores prepares an annual census and map with a list of beaches and swimming pools free of tobacco and vapers, showing the increase in this initiative along the Spanish coast. The association points out that, since the approval of Law 7/2022 of 8 April on waste and contaminated soil for a circular economy, local councils have a ‘powerful tool’ at their disposal to combat smoking on beaches, as Article 18 of this law allows municipal governments to pass by-laws prohibiting smoking on their beaches and to penalise those who break this rule.

Nofumadores points out that the “Smoke-Free Beaches” programme works unevenly across the different autonomous communities, as it claims that its implementation depends on the political and regulatory “commitment” of each regional government. It stresses that in most communities, such as Galicia, the Valencian Community, the Balearics, the Canary Islands, Andalusia and Murcia, it is the regional ministries of health or the environment that promote voluntary campaigns aimed at coastal municipalities. These campaigns usually offer graphic material, approved signage, inclusion in official tourism maps and websites, and institutional support.

Local councils interested in taking part in this initiative must apply to have their beaches included in the regional programme, committing to putting up signs, carrying out information campaigns and promoting a smoke-free environment with no cigarette butts on the sand. “Although participation remains voluntary in most regions and does not entail penalties, communities such as Cantabria have gone a step further and have legislated directly to declare all their beaches smoke- and cigarette butt-free, enabling penalties under the waste law. The programme provides municipalities with an institutional and communication infrastructure to move towards a cleaner coastline, but its real effectiveness depends on the local will to regulate, signpost and enforce,“ she points out.

The president of Nofumadores.org claims that the European “Blue Flag” programme, managed by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) and awarded in Spain by ADEAC, should not grant this distinction to beaches where smoking is allowed. “It is inconsistent that an award that recognises environmental quality, sustainability and responsible waste management should be granted to beaches where cigarette butts, one of the most abundant and persistent pollutants in the marine environment, are allowed to be thrown away. Cigarette butts not only take more than 10 years to degrade, but also release nicotine, heavy metals and microplastics that seriously affect marine ecosystems,” the association points out.

It also points out that tobacco smoke compromises air quality and the experience of other users, including children. ‘We call for a ban on smoking and vaping on the beach to be an essential criterion for eligibility for this environmental award, and for the “Blue Flag” regulations to be urgently reviewed in line with the principles they claim to uphold,’ it adds. The association points out that cigarette butts are a ‘serious environmental problem’: it is estimated that around 32.8 billion cigarettes are consumed in Spain every year, of which 15 per cent end up on beaches. Nofumadores adds that scientific studies have calculated that each cigarette butt can pollute between 8 and 10 litres of sea water (up to 50 litres in fresh water).

‘These cigarette filters release heavy metals such as lead, zinc and chromium, which are absorbed by marine organisms such as oysters, causing toxic bioaccumulation in the food chain. They also inhibit the growth of marine plants and can cause 50 per cent mortality in fish within a few hours,’ it explains.

Disposable vapes have become an emerging source of plastic and chemical pollution: ‘They contain single-use plastics, batteries with thermal risk, heavy metals and in just a few years they have populated beaches and urban environments as waste that is difficult to manage.’