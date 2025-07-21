Mallorca sunbed wars: The battle of the beach towels is back

The practice of reserving prime beach spots with towels at dawn has become a growing concern at Mallorca's picturesque Cala Agulla beach, near the tourist hotspot of Cala Rajada. Local residents report this increasingly common phenomenon, particularly during the peak summer season, as holidaymakers compete for the best beachfront locations.

Mallorca Magazine's editorial team received video footage captured by a resident at 9am on Monday, revealing Cala Agulla's sandy beach virtually empty, yet with sunbeds already claimed by strategically placed towels. The video's author noted: "The rental companies even replaced the towels after strong winds had blown them away".

The beautiful eastern coast location, surrounded by numerous hotels, suggests these early-morning reservations are primarily made by tourists. Another resident confirms this is no longer an isolated incident, with such behaviour becoming increasingly prevalent during high season.

This controversial practice isn't limited to hotel pools - it's now common across Mallorca's beaches. Last summer, similar incidents were reported at Playa de Palma's Balneario 10, where sunbeds and parasols were regularly claimed before sunrise.

German etiquette specialist Birte Steinkamp addressed the issue, stating: "It's poor etiquette. Beach loungers should only be used when you're ready to occupy them immediately". She added that brief absences for swimming or refreshments are acceptable, but early-morning towel placement is "absolutely inconsiderate and completely unacceptable".

Steinkamp emphasises that such behaviour only creates unnecessary tension during what should be a relaxing holiday experience. "If nobody blocked loungers with towels in the morning, everyone would have access to one. After all, we're all seeking the same thing: a peaceful holiday".