Mallorca sunbed wars: The battle of the beach towels is back
Early morning sunbed reservations spark controversy, with residents highlighting ongoing issues
Early Monday morning, numerous sun loungers with towels are already "reserved" at Cala Agulla, in the east of Mallorca. | Video: Private
21/07/2025 16:51
The practice of reserving prime beach spots with towels at dawn has become a growing concern at Mallorca's picturesque Cala Agulla beach, near the tourist hotspot of Cala Rajada. Local residents report this increasingly common phenomenon, particularly during the peak summer season, as holidaymakers compete for the best beachfront locations.
