Palmanova, Magalluf and Santa Ponsa among 15 beaches awarded Q Tourism Quality Flags

Calvia has successfully renewed its 15 Q Tourism Quality flags, cementing its position as the leading municipality in the Balearic Islands and third in Spain for certified beaches. The flag-raising ceremony took place this Monday at Es Carregador beach in Palmanova, presided over by Calvia's Mayor Juan Antonio Amengual and Fernando Fraile, Director General of the Spanish Institute for Tourism Quality and Sustainability (ICTES).

"We've significantly enhanced our beaches, making them more sustainable and accessible," stated Mayor Amengual during the ceremony. The municipality has extended swimmer-safe zones to 200 metres and restricted motorised activities to Magalluf beach only. Notable improvements include enhanced disabled access, saltwater foot showers to conserve drinking water, and smart monitoring systems at six major beaches under the Smart Tourist Destination initiative.

Recent data reveals the beaches are operating at just 20% of maximum capacity, dispelling overcrowding concerns. The municipality maintains 15 Q-certified beaches: Buganvilia, Illetes balneario, Cala Comtessa, Portals Nous, l'Oratori, Es Carregador, Palmanova, Son Maties, Magalluf, Cala Vinyes, Ses Penyes Rotges, Santa Ponsa, La Romana, Torà and Palmira.

ICTES Director Fraile highlighted that Spain now boasts 524 beaches with Q Quality and S Sustainability certifications across 123 coastal councils. Marbella leads with 19 certifications, followed by Sanxenxo with 16, and Calvia with 15. The Q flag certification demands compliance with UNE-ISO 13009 international quality standards, endorsed by nearly 100 countries.

To maintain certification, beaches must meet strict criteria including efficient cleaning services, waste management, safety protocols, first aid facilities, tourist information services, access infrastructure, and recreational amenities. Independent auditors verify compliance through rigorous third-party assessments.

The Spanish Institute for Tourism Quality and Sustainability, celebrating its 25th anniversary, represents all Spanish tourism subsectors. Its governing bodies include the Ministry of Tourism, autonomous communities, and municipal authorities through FEMP (Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces).