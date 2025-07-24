These hidden Mallorca beaches are perfect for a quiet summer escape
Finding uncrowded beaches has become increasingly challenging
Finding quiet beaches in Mallorca has become a genuine challenge for many visitors in 2025. Whilst the island remains a highly sought-after destination, overcrowding at easily accessible coastal areas is prompting peace-seeking holidaymakers to venture further afield and explore beyond the usual tourist hotspots.
Also in Holiday
- Mallorca hoteliers warn of British market slowdown as hotels and restaurant terraces are "empty" in Soller
- Shops in Mallorca's resorts suffering from the slump in tourist spending
- Spain proposes ban on solo driving: New rule would require minimum two people per car
- Beach evacuated in Mallorca after tourist is attacked by fish
- New border checks for Britons heading for Spain and Mallorca in place for October half term: expect delays