Spain warning on safe holiday swimming: Top tips

The coordinator of the SEMES Lifesaving group, Roberto Barcala, has warned that, contrary to popular belief, drowning is not a noisy or visible event, but rather ‘a fast, silent and difficult to detect process’ that in most cases ‘takes less than two minutes’. Barcala made this statement on World Drowning Prevention Day, which is celebrated today, 25 July. The Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine (SEMES) points out that Spain has very favourable conditions for water-based leisure activities, both due to its climate and its 8,000 km of coastline, with more than 3,000 beaches and 172,000 km of river channels, as well as reservoirs suitable for swimming.

However, it asserts that drowning is a ‘real problem’ for public health and is one of the three leading causes of unintentional death in Spain. The Society has highlighted that 80 per cent of drownings occur during the summer months (June, July, August and September). It is also estimated that fatal drowning in Spain causes between 400 and 600 victims per year, although the number of people treated by emergency services can be multiplied by 3 to 5, meaning that the burden of drowning is estimated at between 1,200 and 2,000 cases per year with varying degrees of severity.

In terms of the age of the victims, in the infant age group, younger children (up to 4 years old) frequently drown in swimming pools, mainly private ones, due to lack of supervision and during the afternoon, between 3 and 6 p.m., while young people and adults tend to drown in natural environments (beaches, reservoirs and rivers).

Among the main risk factors identified by SEMES- Socorrismo are the lack of direct supervision of minors, especially during the afternoon, i.e. between 3pm and 6pm. SEMES also warns of risky behaviour, such as using mobile phones while supervising children, swimming when the red flag is flying, alcohol consumption, jumping from heights and renting boats without proper training. SEMES also highlights the false sense of security provided by floats and armbands and the mistaken belief that “everyone can swim”.

Top tips

SEMES advises keeping a close eye on children, forgetting about mobile phones and not relying on armbands. ‘The best prevention is direct supervision,’ it says.

It also recommends wearing a life jacket during any water activity and looking for supervised beaches. SEMES stresses that lifeguards will help prevent drowning, while respecting the flags at sea.

‘If you see someone drowning, alert the emergency services and try to throw them something to hold on to so they can stay afloat,’ concludes the Society.

Similarly, SEMES insists on the immediate application of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) when a drowning person is not breathing. CPR should be continued until the emergency services arrive or until the person recovers.

The British travel association ABTA has also published guidelines:

Be prepared by practising their skills before going away and packing brightly coloured swimwear

Keep children within arm’s reach and supervise them at all times, even when a lifeguard is present

Stick together when near the water

Learn what to do if they get into trouble