Mallorca's hidden gem that became an Instagram sensation
The secluded Santanyí cove has become a major tourist attraction, drawing visitors from across the globe to its crystal-clear waters and dramatic cliffs
This beach is now a global hotspot, attracting visitors from around the world | Photo: M.A Cañellas
Santanyi27/07/2025 15:19
Caló des Moro, nestled between towering pine-covered cliffs in southeastern Mallorca, has transformed from a local secret into an international sensation. This tiny beach in Santanyi, known for its pristine waters, now welcomes an estimated 4,000 daily visitors in 2024, despite having a natural capacity of just 100 people.
Also in Holiday
- Letter to the editor: "I for one will not be returning to Spain"
- Too many tourists in Mallorca, where? Perhaps that is why the next protest has been called for the middle of September.
- Mallorca beach protests cancelled due to red tape
- Britons heading for Mallorca could be denied entry into Spain under new EU entry rules
- Tourist injured after fall from a hotel third floor in Mallorca
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.