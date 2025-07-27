Mallorca's hidden gem that became an Instagram sensation

The secluded Santanyí cove has become a major tourist attraction, drawing visitors from across the globe to its crystal-clear waters and dramatic cliffs

MDB DigitalSantanyi27/07/2025 15:19
Caló des Moro, nestled between towering pine-covered cliffs in southeastern Mallorca, has transformed from a local secret into an international sensation. This tiny beach in Santanyi, known for its pristine waters, now welcomes an estimated 4,000 daily visitors in 2024, despite having a natural capacity of just 100 people.

Access to this Mediterranean paradise presents one of Mallorca's most challenging beach approaches. Visitors must embark on a 30-minute walk from the free car park, which fills up quickly. Early birds may secure one of the limited spots along Carrer des Caló des Moro, mere metres from the cove. The journey involves descending well-maintained steps to Cala S'Almunia, followed by a five-minute walk along a wooden-fenced path designed to protect local flora. Alternatively, boat access has become increasingly popular among tourists.

By 10am, finding space on the beach becomes virtually impossible. "Most tourists come just to take photos - we see approximately 3,000 people daily," confirms a local cleaning operative. The Santanyi Municipal Service (SEMDESA), established nine years ago, employs three workers to maintain the natural environment, though they often struggle to manage the influx of visitors driven by Instagram and TikTok exposure.

The cove attracts an incredibly diverse international crowd, from South Korean honeymooners to European holidaymakers. Grace Kim and Philip Yu, a newly-wed couple from Korea, note that Caló des Moro has become a prime honeymoon destination in their home country. Despite lacking basic amenities due to its natural, remote setting, the beach continues to draw both international visitors and locals alike.

Until recently, Caló des Moro remained unmarked on maps and known primarily to Mallorca residents. Social media's rise, particularly through influential content creators with millions of followers, has transformed this once-secret spot into one of the island's most sought-after destinations, making the simple act of laying down a towel a significant challenge.

