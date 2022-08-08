Every family is different, but every family is welcome at Sol Barbados and there is no doubt that it will be the best family holiday ever thanks to the incredible water park, WaterLand Pool. An area of aquatic fun with SplashPad, slides, waterfalls and even an interactive pool with a children's play area.





Sol Barbados is the perfect option for families to enjoy the island. In addition, the area of Calviá has numerous sports facilities, as well as 5 golf courses, shops and restaurants, a leisure area and an infinite number of cycling and hiking routes, as well as the cultural, gastronomic and monumental tradition of the island and the magnificent beach of Calviá with crystal clear waters just 150 metres from the hotel.





Its gastronomic offer includes a themed buffet area with different dining options and specialities for all tastes, from international cuisine to local specialities, as well as an outdoor area where you can enjoy delicious ice creams and seasonal juices, among other things.





When night falls, it's time for the room to be the most important thing in the hotel. The hotel has spacious and modern rooms that have been completely refurbished. They all have furnished terraces with views of the mountains or the gardens, and are equipped with two single beds or a double bed and extremely comfortable sofa beds to help you fall asleep easily.



