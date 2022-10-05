The Condé Nast Traveller magazine readers' choices are among the most prestigious and influential for the travel market. Based on scores from some 240,000 travellers, the magazine ranks the best hotels by country. For Spain, seventeen are listed, and five of these are in Mallorca.

The top score in the country, 99.72, goes to the Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid. The top-rated Mallorca hotel, eleventh with a score of 96.18, is the Can Bordoy Grand House and Garden near to La Lonja in Palma. A five-star boutique hotel with "aristocratic touches", it is housed in an emblematic building that is over 500 years old.

Twelfth, with 96.12, is El Llorenç Parc de la Mar in La Calatrava in Palma. One of the jewels in its crown is the gastronomy in the DINS Santi Taura restaurant, awarded with two Repsol Suns and a Michelin Star in the 2021 guide.

With a score of 95.89 is La Residencia, a Belmond Hotel, in Deya. Once owned by Richard Branson's Virgin Group, it is surrounded by olive groves, has 71 rooms and suites and a villa, plus decoration that evokes the tradition and history of Mallorca.

Fourteenth, with 91.19, is the Sant Francesc Hotel Singular in Plaça Sant Francesc in the centre of Palma. This restored "house-palace" was once one of Palma's most important residences. It is now a luxurious and avant-garde hotel.

And seventeenth, with a score of 84.62, is the Castell Son Claret. This one-time castle in Es Capdellà - it dates back to the mid-fifteenth century - combines a traditional Mallorcan atmosphere with the avant-garde in its 41 spacious rooms and luxury suites.