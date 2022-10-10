Nine Spanish hotels have been nominated for the Conde Nast Johansens Excellence Awards 2023, which recognise the work of the best hotels to boost the luxury travel market.

With more than 38 years of experience in inspecting and recommending international establishments, the guide has taken into account variables such as luxury, exclusivity, services and facilities.

Condé Nast Johansens has announced the nominations for the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2023, and the brand’s 40th anniversary celebration.



This year the ceremony and gala dinner at which the winners will be announced will take place at the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel in London.

Spain has a total of nine hotels nominated for the European and Mediterranean Excellence Awards in the following categories: Best New or Recently Renovated Hotel, Best Service, Best Dining Experience, Best City Hotel, Best Spa Hotel, Best Spa Destination and Best Country Hotel.



Most of the nominated hotels are located on the main Spanish islands. There are three nominations in Tenerife, two in Mallorca, as well as one each in Asturias, Cádiz, Castilla y León and Madrid.

The Spanish hotels nominated are SO/Sotogrande Resort in Cádiz, Es Princep in Mallorca, Royal Hideaway Corales Resort in Tenerife, Es Llorenç Parc de la Mar in Mallorca, Palacio de Atocha by Coolrooms Hotels in Madrid, Hotel Botánico The Oriental Spa Garden in Tenerife, Castilla Termal Monasterio de Valbuena in Castilla y León, Bahía del Duque in Tenerife and Palacio de Luces by Coolrooms Manor Hotels in Asturias.