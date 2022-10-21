A Pollensa town hall technical report has concluded that the administration must open sanctions proceedings in respect of the complete demolition of the Hotel Formentor.
Pollensa town hall report urges Hotel Formentor suspension of work
Sanctioning the owners won't come to anything, says the deputy mayor
Also in Holiday
- "Rafa Nadal and Xisca are concentrating looking after their son in the privacy of their own home"
- Spain scraps all Covid controls for British visitors at midnight Thursday
- Environmentalists insisting on demolition of Palma beach restaurant
- British-run Club hits back at Palma council over demolition plans
- 15 people arrested in Palma for swindling more than a million euros with the “love scam”
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.