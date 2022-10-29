Four days after ordering a suspension of work, Pollensa's mayor, Andrés Nevado, signed the licence on Friday that legalises the demolition of the Hotel Formentor. Although the town hall ordered a suspension, work has been continuing.

The deputy mayor for urban planning, Tomeu Cifre, said on Friday: "I understand that now that the demolition has been legalised, the work that was already planned in the original licence can continue, as this already contemplated demolition and interior reconstruction and the construction of the semi-basement, although it kept the facades."

Cifre added that municipal technicians have reported in favour of a reconstruction licence requested by the owners. "We are now waiting for reports from other administrations."