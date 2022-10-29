Hotel Formentor in Pollensa, Mallorca, which has now been completely demolished

The old hotel has already been demolished. | Junts Avançam

Andrew EdePollensa29/10/2022 08:13
W0

Four days after ordering a suspension of work, Pollensa's mayor, Andrés Nevado, signed the licence on Friday that legalises the demolition of the Hotel Formentor. Although the town hall ordered a suspension, work has been continuing.

The deputy mayor for urban planning, Tomeu Cifre, said on Friday: "I understand that now that the demolition has been legalised, the work that was already planned in the original licence can continue, as this already contemplated demolition and interior reconstruction and the construction of the semi-basement, although it kept the facades."

Related news
Hotel Formentor in Pollensa, now completely demolished

Environmentalists on the Hotel Formentor saga: "We are not a banana republic"

Hotel Formentor owners insist that all work is legal

More related news (1)

Cifre added that municipal technicians have reported in favour of a reconstruction licence requested by the owners. "We are now waiting for reports from other administrations."