While the building has been demolished and will be rebuilt, the steps in the Hotel Formentor gardens remain intact.

The ARCA heritage association has been among sources to have expressly requested that the gardens remain unaltered. The landscaping is a fundamental aspect of the comprehensive redevelopment project. A map and inventory of all the plants of natural and ornamental interest have been created, and most have been transplanted to a temporary nursery to avoid damage during the demolition and reconstruction work. Sources for the owners say that "a landscaping project has been carried out that contemplates maintaining the elements of value and the character of the hotel garden".

The project will preserve the terraces and the main steps as well as the pergolas and gazebos, while it will also protect the pine forest that characterises "the entire maritime façade" of the hotel.