Sir Richard Branson’s luxury collection of award-winning hotels and retreats, is delighted to announce that bookings are now open from today, Tuesday, for its brand-new Son Bunyola Hotel in Mallorca, which will start welcoming guests in August 2023.

Set in the prestigious Tramuntana region of Mallorca, the development of the unique 26-bedroom hotel is firmly underway and includes the restoration of a highly protected historic Finca building dating back to the 1500’s.

First look renderings inside the Finca are now available for the first time ahead of its opening, and future guests can take a sneak peak of potential room choices and look forward to a stay at one of Mallorca’s most anticipated luxury hotel openings for next year.

The Son Bunyola Hotel is set on the beautiful 810-acre Son Bunyola estate, part of the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio and already home to three stand-alone luxury villas: Sa Punta S’Aguila, Sa Terra Rotja and Son Balagueret.

The new hotel will form an integral part of the spectacular estate, positioned on a UNESCO World Heritage site and surrounded by vines, citrus fruit trees, almond and olive trees together forming Son Bunyola Hotel & Villas.

The 16th century Finca is central to the private estate and fundamental to the history of the local area, occupying one of the highest levels of protection across the whole of Mallorca.

Proudly retaining all original features of this historic structure during the meticulous restoration project that began in June last year, the hotel will seamlessly blend new design with existing historical elements to bring the hotel to life while ensuring the Finca’s history is celebrated and showcased throughout.

The newly launched Son Bunyola Hotel will comprise of the main Finca, as well as the Tafona – which previously contained the historic olive press – in addition to several annexe buildings.

Together these buildings will house 26 luxury rooms and suites, including two stunning showcase suites in the Tafona with terraces, and two truly unique Tower Suites boasting 360-degree mountain and sea views – one of which was originally a medieval defence tower dating back to the 13th century.

The hotel will also offer two restaurants, including a tapas restaurant, lounges, several external dining terraces, and a spectacular swimming pool with incredible views of the surrounding countryside and Mallorca’s famous Foradada.

Bookings will be open from today for guests to be among the first to experience the new luxury hotel in summer 2023 with rates starting from 600 Euros per room per night on a bed and breakfast basis.

For more information and to book a stay at Mallorca’s brand-new Son Bunyola Hotel or one of its three beautiful private villas, visit www.sonbunyola.virgin.com, where you can also sign up for the latest news and developments.