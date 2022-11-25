Figures from the National Statistics Institute indicate that there were 30 million stays in Spain's hotels in October, two-thirds of which were by foreign visitors.

The Balearics once more had the highest share for foreign visitors - 26.1% of all overnight stays. The Balearics have led the country's foreign tourism figures since May, having replaced Catalonia as the number one region. This leadership will, however, cease over the winter months. The Canaries, 25.5%, and Catalonia, 16.7%, were behind the Balearics in October.

By "tourist area", Mallorca had the highest number of overnight stays - 4.5 million - while Lanzarote (76.4%) had the highest occupancy.

For Spain as a whole, the UK accounted for 26.6% of foreign visitor overnight stays, followed by Germany with 20%.