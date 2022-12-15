Four hotels in the Balearics, two in Mallorca, one in Ibiza and one in Formentera have made it into Condé Nast Traveller’s 24 Best Beachfront Hotels in Europe.



They are: Hotel Portixol, Palma: “Just 15 minutes away from Palma’s flashy new marina, the old harbor of Portixol with its traditional llaüts (Mallorcan fishing vessels) feels like it belongs to another era. That is, until you enter this waterside hotel and discover Spanish architect Rafael Vidal’s open-plan interior and owner Johanna Landström’s palette of soft whites and turquoises, with mid-century furniture, marble floors, and natural wood. In-the-know locals come here to sip early evening cocktails at the bar, and savvy travelers use it as a weekend bolthole. The spa area has two treatment rooms plus a mini gym and sauna. Downstairs, French doors open onto the pool terrace, where you can laze while nibbling on grilled mini-scallops.”

Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, Ibiza

“A welcome addition to the shores of Ibiza when it opened in 2017, Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay took over what was once the Talamanca hotel and its envious position on the water just behind Marina Botafoch. And despite the potentially intimidating Ibiza-ness of the hotel, with its sashimi-serving Nobu restaurant and boutiques selling $300-plus swimwear, this is a fantastically relaxed, walk-around-in-your-bikini kind of place.

The right-on-the-seafront spot means some of the best views are from bed: boats bobbing in Talamanca bay, the swaying tips of palm trees, early risers jogging along the boardwalk that leads to Fish Shack. Outside, the hardest decision is whether to spend your time by the pool, lounging on the bleached-wood double sun loungers, or on the sandy beach that’s just steps away.”



Can Simoneta, Mallorca,

“Set on a cliff in the northeast of the island above the bay of Canyamel, Can Simoneta feels fantastically tucked away. The adult-only Mallorca hotel was designed by local architect Toni Esteva, who spread the 28 bedrooms across two mid-19th century stone houses and updated the interiors in calming creams and taupes. There are simple but stylish doubles and the two-room Gran Suite Neptuno, set in a walled garden with a private pool, but the best place to stay is the Beach House, with its sea views. A winding staircase leads to the water, hot tubs circle the manicured lawns, and crocheted cotton hammocks swing from umbrella pines. The spa offers facials using slick Spanish brand Natura Bissé, and a smart restaurant serves locally sourced suckling lamb and Iberian pork. It’s quite the grown-up hideaway.”

And, Gecko Beach, Formentera: “There’s nothing too fancy about Gecko: this is a turn-up-and-kick-your-shoes-off kind of holiday. With low-rise, pared-back rooms, polished concrete floors and lots of limewashed furniture, it couldn’t be more neutral; but then you haven’t come here for Instagrammable design. There’s a simple restaurant with good international food, a lovely pool in the middle of the clipped lawn, and big, fat daybeds with muslin curtains you can draw for an afternoon snooze.The real draw is just a few sandy steps away: one of the best beaches in Spain complete with secret coves, powdery white sand, and warm, clear water. To get to this funky backwater, where everyone cycles from village to village, does yoga at sunset and drinks gin-and-tonics long into the night, you have to swing through Ibiza then hop on a boat. The room to book is the Beach Suite with its huge sea-facing terrace; if you can’t get that, avoid ones on the ground floor as they tend to be dark.”