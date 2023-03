Chinese travel giant, Fosun Group, will open its first hotel in Palmanova and its second in Mallorca this summer through its subsidiary, Cook's Club.

Cook’s Club Calvia Beach in Palmanova will become the brand’s second property on island following the launch of Palma Beach in Playa de Palma last year.

The adults-only hotel has 211 newly refurbished single, double and triple rooms, as well as two swimming pools, solariums, live DJ performances, an outdoor bar and a gym.

Alessandro Dassi, managing director of Cook’s Club, told TTG: "We are thrilled to be partnering again with Globales on a new exciting project in Mallorca."