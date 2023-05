Phil McAveety has been appointed CEO of Mallorca-based Iberostar Hotels & Resorts. This is a newly created position that follows Iberostar's strategic alliance with IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group); he will report directly to the group's CEO, Sabina Fluxà.

McAveety is no stranger to the Fluxà family who own Iberostar. A different branch of the family owns Camper, the Inca-based international footwear brand; he was previously global brand director for Camper.

In the hotel industry, he has served as executive vice president and chief brand officer for Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide; its brands include Sheraton and St. Regis.

A graduate of Exeter University and of Harvard Business School's advanced management programme, he is a first-generation Irish American; his parents are from County Cavan and County Cork.