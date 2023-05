Four Mallorca hotels are in Tripadvisor's best of the best in Spain for 2023. The highest ranked hotel is Es Princep in central Palma which is in fifth position. In top place is Ikos Andalusia, followed by Iberostar Grand El Mirador in Tenerife, Royal Hideaway Corales Suites also in Tenerife and Hotel Cueves in Santillana del Mar.

In seventh place is Can Ferrereta in Santanyi (Mallorca) in 15th place is the Sant Francesc Hotel in central Palma and in 19th place is Hotel Basilica, also in central Palma.

Tripadvisor said in a statement: "We award Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best to hotels with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period. Each winner has passed our rigorous trust and safety standards. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor's 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in hospitality..."

All the hotels in Mallorca are in the high end part of the market.