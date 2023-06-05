In this article, we unveil 5 of the most romantic hotels for an idyllic getaway. From luxurious suites overlooking turquoise waters to candlelit dinners and secluded spas, Mallorca's exquisite accommodations promise to ignite passion and create lifelong memories for newlyweds.

1. Summum Prime Boutique Hotel

This 5 star boutique hotel, located in a 15th century Mallorcan palace, has 18 rooms all different and unique offering guests a personalised experience.

It's services include a beautiful and sunny patio to start the day with a delicious breakfast aswell as a wellness area with private access, free of charge and open 24 hours a day.

Located in the heart of Palma's historic centre at Carrer de la Concepciò 26, just a few minutes from Palma's main attractions.

See their website for more information and bookings.

2. Carrossa Hotel & Spa

This charming 5-Star Resort in the Northeast of Mallorca is located on the sandy hills of the Llevant, not far from the romantic town of Arta and its surrounding coves from Alcudia to Cala Millor.

When it comes to choosing your accomodation you can book a room in the historic Manor House or a spacious unit in the modern Suites.

It's services include indoor and outdoor pools, a sauna and steam bath, spa treatments and a gym.

The hotel also has 2 restaurants, a bar & lounge and a cellar.

Located at Cami de Carrossa KM 3.4, Arta. See their website for more information and bookings.

3. Iberostar Selection Jardin del Sol Suites

At the Iberostar Selection Jardín del Sol Suites, it is compulsory to stay in a suite with sea views. Want to know why? Because every single room is a suite and they all have sea views.

This hotel for adults, located in a peaceful area of Santa Ponsa Bay on the Mediterranean shore, guarantees a relaxing and romantic stay.

Services at this hotel include suites with indoor and outdoor Jacuzzis, 2 sun terraces in a private area featuring a heated outdoor infinity pool, Balinese beds and direct access to the sea, 2 restaurants (La Calma buffet restaurant and Asian restaurant with freshly cooked dishes), 2 whirlpool baths, 3 pools...

This hotel has 100% renewable electricity and is also a single-use plastic free hotel.

Located at Huguet de's Far s/n, Costa de la Calma. See their website for more information and bookings.

4. VIVA Cala Mesquida Suites & Spa Adults Only 16+

This hotel has spacious rooms providing all the luxury and comfort you could wish for. Ideal for those seeking a peaceful and exclusive atmosphere. It is located in a favoured spot: very close to the beach, surrounded by beautiful gardens, just a few metres from the beach and encircled by the Cala Mesquida natural site.

Services at this hotel include SPA facilities (sauna, jacuzzi, restorative massage), two swimming pools: an outdoor freshwater pool, heatable in cold months, surrounded by a sun deck and gardens, and an indoor and a heated pool with a hydro-massage circuit, a fitness room, table tennis, pool, putting green, shooting range and several golf courses in the vicinity...

The hotel also has several restaurants offering a great selection of culinary choices and cocktails.

Located at Urbanización Cala Mesquida s/n, Capdepera. See their website for more information and bookings.

5. Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa

This hotel offers luxurious accommodations, breathtaking views, and a serene spa experience in Mallorca's picturesque Puerto Soller.

The hotel has 2 pool bars (Sa Talaia Pool Bar & the Infinity Pool Bar) and 3 restaurants (Cap Roig Brasserie, Sunset Lounge & Es Fanals).

Services at the hotel include an outdoor pool, spa, wellness, indoor gym, personal training and yoga.

The rooms are designed to provide a lavish and comfortable stay. They feature stylish décor, modern amenities, and stunning views of either the sea or the mountains. Each room is equipped with a spacious bathroom, a private balcony or terrace, and plush furnishings to create a relaxing atmosphere.

Located at Calle Belgica s/n, Puerto Soller. See their website for more information and bookings.