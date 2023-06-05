The five star boutique hotel Glòria de Sant Jaume in Palma, has been recognised by TripAdvisor users as one of the best hotels in the world, winning the 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award.

The award recognises travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants and activities based on reviews and opinions collected worldwide on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. The 2023 Traveler's Choice Best of the Best winners are among the top 1% listed on TripAdvisor.

"We are honoured by the recognition our guests have given our hotel, which is the result of the hard work of our team," said Vanessa Cabau, general manager of Hotel Glòria de Sant Jaume de Cabau Hotels. "This award demonstrates the constant commitment of our staff to offer an exceptional experience to each of our guests.

"This recognition supports our team's daily dedication and effort to exceed our guests' expectations and provide them with a personalised travel experience. Their passion and commitment to service excellence and customer satisfaction have been instrumental in achieving this award," added Vanessa Cabau.

"We will continue to innovate and look for new ways to surprise our guests, making sure that every stay at our boutique hotel is unique and unforgettable," concluded the general manager of Hotel Glòria de Sant Jaume.

About Glòria de Sant Jaume

Glòria de Sant Jaume is a five-star boutique hotel located in Palma's central San Jaime street. It offers 14 unique rooms that occupy former rooms of one of the most representative stately homes of the old nobility of Mallorca. Its services include a spa with the largest indoor swimming pool in the centre of Palma, a rooftop terrace with views of the cobbled streets of the centre and its own restaurant, El Patio de Glòria.





