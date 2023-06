On Friday, a Pollensa town hall mayoral decree gave the go-ahead to the reconstruction of the Hotel Formentor and granted a licence which gives the work legal certainty.

The work has been progressing anyway but without the final and necessary licence from the town hall. The administration accepts that the project has been controversial but points out that it has required many reports in order to arrive at the granting of a licence which will give "conformity and viability" to all actions undertaken.

The redeveloped hotel is scheduled to open in April 2024.