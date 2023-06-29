It appears that Britons just can’t beat the cost of living crisis and those planning a summer holiday are going to have to pay the price according to TravelSupermarket which has compiled figures showing which destinations have gone up the most in the last 12 months.

Prices have been rising across the Mediterranean in general with Crete in Greece topping the list with a 25 per cent increase. But, the average price of a week full board in Mallorca has shot up by 21%.

Richard Singer, chief executive of TravelSupermarket told the BBC that it was unlikely prices would go down - but explained that sometimes booking late could get a good deal.

He added: “It is unlikely that prices will fall substantially for this summer,” he says, because despite higher prices, demand is outstripping supply.

“Prices for next year are looking on a par with this year,” he added.

The average of the top five most popular destinations for UK travellers has risen by 11.9% since last year, but there is variation between countries. The average package price has risen fastest in Spain, up nearly 15%, but only by 5% in Portugal.