Prices have been rising across the Mediterranean in general with Crete in Greece topping the list with a 25 per cent increase. But, the average price of a week full board in Mallorca has shot up by 21%.
Richard Singer, chief executive of TravelSupermarket told the BBC that it was unlikely prices would go down - but explained that sometimes booking late could get a good deal.
He added: “It is unlikely that prices will fall substantially for this summer,” he says, because despite higher prices, demand is outstripping supply.
“Prices for next year are looking on a par with this year,” he added.
The average of the top five most popular destinations for UK travellers has risen by 11.9% since last year, but there is variation between countries. The average package price has risen fastest in Spain, up nearly 15%, but only by 5% in Portugal.
